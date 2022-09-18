Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 21,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Hasbro by 14.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hasbro by 61.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,304,000 after buying an additional 62,103 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.82.

Hasbro Trading Down 2.8 %

HAS opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.16%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.