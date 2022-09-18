Fulton Bank N.A. Has $344,000 Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 191.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.2% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,243,000 after purchasing an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.8% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 66,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

SWKS opened at $99.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $178.42.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SWKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

