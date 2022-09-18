Fulton Bank N.A. Has $349,000 Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,432,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,597,000 after buying an additional 116,993 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,242,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,115,000 after buying an additional 100,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after buying an additional 1,150,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI opened at $31.07 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 44.01% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

