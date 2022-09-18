Fulton Bank N.A. Has $370,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $37,641,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,944 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.75. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

