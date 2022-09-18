Fulton Bank N.A. Has $412,000 Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Exelon by 62,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

