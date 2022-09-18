Fulton Bank N.A. Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 106.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 698,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Equinor ASA by 2,824.1% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 36,883 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Equinor ASA by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:EQNR opened at $35.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $22.76 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Equities analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinor ASA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

