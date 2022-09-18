Fulton Bank N.A. Has $651,000 Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,334,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIVB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $540.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $362.42 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $354.74 and a one year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $412.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $461.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

