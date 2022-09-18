Fulton Bank N.A. Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth about $509,423,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,759,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,094,000 after purchasing an additional 547,089 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 10,521.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 537,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,262,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after purchasing an additional 362,541 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $205.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.67 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $224.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.90. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

