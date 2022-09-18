Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.78. The company has a market cap of $52.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.75 per share, with a total value of $463,999.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares in the company, valued at $463,999.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $1,333,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,385.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $463,999.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,999.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 129,797 shares of company stock valued at $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares valued at $12,102,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

