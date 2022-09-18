Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,256 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at $96,383,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $54,184,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the first quarter valued at $44,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cigna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cigna from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

Cigna Price Performance

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 7,044 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.89, for a total value of $2,020,853.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,437,991.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,158 shares of company stock worth $11,581,956 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $290.35 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.