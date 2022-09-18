Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMC opened at $156.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.80 and a 12 month high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

