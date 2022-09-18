Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTRA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.09. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 41.04% and a return on equity of 28.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.