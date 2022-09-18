Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

