Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 1,443 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 127,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $189.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.32.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Burlington Stores

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.