Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 158 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $15,319,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after buying an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 201,295.5% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,787,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,730,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,772 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $355.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $370.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

