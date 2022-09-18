Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 7,040 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,978.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,302,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 63,722,308 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,645,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,146,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,442 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,284,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,018 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,726,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,865 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,974,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,889 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $86.16 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $80.64 and a twelve month high of $108.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.71.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.