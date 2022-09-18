Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,129 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $12,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,197 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,748 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,803,000 after acquiring an additional 35,676 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.68.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

