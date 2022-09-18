Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 47.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. BNP Paribas lowered Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $67.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.33. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.