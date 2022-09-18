Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 12 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Booking by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,876.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,916.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,044.03. The stock has a market cap of $74.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,638,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

