Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 170 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,152 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $191,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,822 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,023,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,443,000 after acquiring an additional 410,773 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after acquiring an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,563,575 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after acquiring an additional 21,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CLR. Barclays cut their target price on Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen set a $70.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price objective on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.65. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Continental Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

