Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 216 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,094,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,524,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,905,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,949 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in Sempra during the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Sempra by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,494,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,130,114,000 after acquiring an additional 771,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.11.

Sempra Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE SRE opened at $168.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its 200 day moving average is $160.55.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Sempra’s payout ratio is presently 128.29%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

