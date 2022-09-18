Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 241 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,217,347.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,920. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ABC opened at $140.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.24. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $113.68 and a twelve month high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 21.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

