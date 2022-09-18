Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 247 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 26,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 15,587 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $222.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 726.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.17.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

