Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 307 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $35.04 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.60.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

