Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 634 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in TTEC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in TTEC during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in TTEC by 100.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TTEC by 89.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 29.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.69 and a one year high of $103.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. TTEC had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. TTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TTEC from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

