Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 699 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,726,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

