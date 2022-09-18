Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 878 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on C. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Shares of C opened at $48.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.44 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

