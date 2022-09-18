Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Stock Performance

NYSE CTLT opened at $89.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.57. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $142.09.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

