Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Receives $18.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FUSN shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Fusion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $3.00 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 17.89, a current ratio of 17.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $130.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of -0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,647.40% and a negative return on equity of 33.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,124,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 190,944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.