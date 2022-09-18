Garry Ph.D. Nolan Sells 8,305 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $110,124.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,258,168.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Garry Ph.D. Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $295,362.21.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Down 7.1 %

AKYA stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $449.20 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AKYA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 10.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 34.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

