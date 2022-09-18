General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Position Decreased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD opened at $227.45 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.64 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

