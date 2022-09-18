General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $368,442,000 after buying an additional 139,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,397,000 after buying an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE GE opened at $66.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.77. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

