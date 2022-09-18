General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,391,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670,421 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $94,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 67,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after acquiring an additional 77,264 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE GIS opened at $75.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.50. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.47 and a 12 month high of $78.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.33.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other General Mills news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.64.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

