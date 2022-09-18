Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Buys $97,676.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 18,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Generation Bio Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.96.
Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.
Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.
