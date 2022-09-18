Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Buys $97,676.80 in Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 18,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $97,676.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,058.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Generation Bio Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.37. Generation Bio Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

