Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $25.76

Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.76 and last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 3523 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentex in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

Gentex Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.58.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gentex

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentex by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,924,000 after purchasing an additional 78,840 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Gentex by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Gentex by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,134,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

