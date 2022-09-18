GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Trading 9.9% Higher

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) traded up 9.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.56 and last traded at C$1.56. 370,401 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 618,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Pi Financial cut their price target on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

GoGold Resources Stock Up 16.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$490.56 million and a P/E ratio of -276.67.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.