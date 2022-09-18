Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grab Trading Up 1.0 %
Grab stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.
About Grab
Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.
