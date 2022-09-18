Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) by 137.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,937,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438,772 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Grab were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grab stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.37. Grab Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

GRAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.80 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Grab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.04 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

