Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Receives $11.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several research firms have commented on GRPH. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Graphite Bio in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ GRPH opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Graphite Bio has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.91.

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Graphite Bio by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Graphite Bio by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

