Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) vs. Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Head to Head Review

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Gravity and Grab, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 4 10 0 2.60

Grab has a consensus target price of $5.55, suggesting a potential upside of 86.36%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grab is more favorable than Gravity.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 14.90% 23.29% 17.71% Grab N/A -54.71% -37.79%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gravity and Grab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $361.55 million 1.03 $59.35 million $7.23 7.41 Grab $675.00 million 16.52 -$3.45 billion N/A N/A

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab.

Risk and Volatility

Gravity has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Grab beats Gravity on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

