Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.26

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.22 ($0.01), with a volume of 255458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.24 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.81 million and a P/E ratio of 8.64.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Greencoat Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

