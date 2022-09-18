Gregory G. Johnson Sells 300 Shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director Gregory G. Johnson sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $83,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,961.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CACI International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CACI opened at $279.92 on Friday. CACI International Inc has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CACI International Inc will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CACI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CACI International by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in CACI International by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 46,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,888,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in CACI International by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in CACI International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

