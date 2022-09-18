Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.