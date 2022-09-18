Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.00

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 2659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TV. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Get Grupo Televisa S.A.B. alerts:

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 1.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 330.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 106,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 81,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 519,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 200,496 shares during the period. 41.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.