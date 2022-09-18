GSK (LON:GSK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1,321.00

Shares of GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and last traded at GBX 1,334.65 ($16.13), with a volume of 12467062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,337.60 ($16.16).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GSK to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,430 ($17.28) in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,526.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,645.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The company has a market capitalization of £53.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,159.12.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 16.25 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a yield of 0.93%. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 7,543.86%.

In related news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In other news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, with a total value of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Also, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Insiders purchased a total of 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 over the last three months.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.