Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) was down 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.41 and last traded at $54.48. Approximately 1,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 758,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.18. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.52.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The company had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

