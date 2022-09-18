Hall Laurie J Trustee Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,744.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 110,900 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,778,000 after buying an additional 104,887 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,894.9% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 10,154 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 9,645 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,061.1% in the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,031 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 85,865 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,952.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 38,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,888.6% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 29,909 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.52 and a 200 day moving average of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.74, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.26 and a 1 year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.