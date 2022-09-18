Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Short Interest Up 18.9% in August

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,680,000 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 8,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 7.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.97 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $52.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 206.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after buying an additional 1,206,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,548.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 688,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 646,475 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,064,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,445,000 after purchasing an additional 637,303 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,765,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,191,000 after purchasing an additional 497,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.9% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,282,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,430,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

