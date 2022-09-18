HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.75

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 23.75 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 2,070.40 ($25.02), with a volume of 398041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,100 ($25.37).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 85.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 182.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,225.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,316.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal acquired 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,008 ($24.26) per share, with a total value of £26,927.28 ($32,536.59).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Company Profile

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

