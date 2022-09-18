Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) rose 3.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.17 and last traded at $2.17. Approximately 373,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 5,951,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,025,005 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 213,092 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 21.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $3,519,000. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $50,201,000. Institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

