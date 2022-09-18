Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 135,367 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Haynes International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,368,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after acquiring an additional 113,889 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haynes International by 12.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAYN opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $471.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Haynes International Profile

(Get Rating)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

