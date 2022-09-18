Head-To-Head Analysis: Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ)

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Perdoceo Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perdoceo Education $693.03 million 1.05 $109.64 million $1.57 6.82 Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Perdoceo Education has higher revenue and earnings than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

This table compares Perdoceo Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perdoceo Education 16.08% 18.62% 14.67% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Perdoceo Education and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perdoceo Education 0 0 1 0 3.00 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. Given Perdoceo Education’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Perdoceo Education is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Summary

Perdoceo Education beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences. The company also operates intellipath, a personalized learning platform; and a mobile application and two-way messaging platform. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total student enrollment of approximately 40,400 students. The company was formerly known as Career Education Corporation and changed its name to Perdoceo Education Corporation in January 2020. Perdoceo Education Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

(Get Rating)

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment needed to operate the customer's systems, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media advertising services. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.